SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Cap of $29.59 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, SALT has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $29.59 million and $370,704.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00130882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00843263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00049239 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.