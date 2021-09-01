Sameer Ralhan Sells 1,890 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.58. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

