Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sanara MedTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SMTI opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $260.23 million, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.