SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 768,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.89 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.