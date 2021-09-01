Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,597. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.