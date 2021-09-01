Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of port and marine heavy machinery. It operates through the Energy Equipment and Port Machinery segments. The Energy Equipment segment offers roadheaders, combined coal mining units, mining transport equipment, and spare parts.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.