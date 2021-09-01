Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,406,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 879.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SNYYF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
