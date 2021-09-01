Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

