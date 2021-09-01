Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.60

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 7693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.24.

SIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.08.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock worth $691,285 over the last quarter.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

