ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $907.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

