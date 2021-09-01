Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
