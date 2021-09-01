Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 384,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

