Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,594,574 shares.The stock last traded at $31.91 and had previously closed at $31.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

