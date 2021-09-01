Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.18

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 1309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

