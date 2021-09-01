Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Shares Gap Up to $37.49

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $38.61. Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 11 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

