Scotiabank Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

