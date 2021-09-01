SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 573,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 29th total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. On average, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

