Sealed Air Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.