Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Limoneira’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Limoneira in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMNR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

LMNR opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Limoneira by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

