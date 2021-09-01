Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

