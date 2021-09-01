SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.02 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 64.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $30,048.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00011792 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00129319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.63 or 0.00849744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049712 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

