Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.25% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

