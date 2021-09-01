Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 100,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.25% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.
TPG Pace Beneficial II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83.
TPG Pace Beneficial II Company Profile
Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.