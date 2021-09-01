Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 217.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,339 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,848,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,495,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

