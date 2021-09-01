Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of ADT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.27.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.