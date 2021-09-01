Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 211 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

BIIB traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,733. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

