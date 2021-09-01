Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,459,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KURI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 9,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

