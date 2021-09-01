Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 714,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAQC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 8,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,882. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

