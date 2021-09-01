Sei Investments Co. Acquires 48,612 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $61,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

