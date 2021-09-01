Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $56,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.04. 189,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,755. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.