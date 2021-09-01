Sei Investments Co. Has $83.52 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $83,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,889. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.