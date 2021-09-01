Sei Investments Co. Purchases 64,579 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,579 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.55% of Elastic worth $73,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after buying an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 454,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,246,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 10,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,457. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.