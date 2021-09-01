Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Severn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter.

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

