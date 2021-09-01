SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 143,085 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 143,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. Scholastic comprises approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SCHL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 92,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

