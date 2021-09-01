SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 143,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,000. Scholastic comprises approximately 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Scholastic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Scholastic by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scholastic stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

