SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000. Domo accounts for approximately 2.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domo by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.50. 345,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,873. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

