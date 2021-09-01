Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shard has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $43,411.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,257,339 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,339 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

