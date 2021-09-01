Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
