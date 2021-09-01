Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

SCVL stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

