Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Rises By 37.8%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,651,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.