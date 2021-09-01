Short Interest in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expands By 16.5%

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.49. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.