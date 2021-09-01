Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Declines By 20.2%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 404,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

