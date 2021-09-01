Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Declines By 20.2%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 404,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.15.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
