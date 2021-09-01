Short Interest in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Decreases By 26.0%

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AUBN stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.55. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

