Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expands By 32.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $329.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.06. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

