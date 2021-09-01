Short Interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Increases By 23.7%

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 790,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 6,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,326. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 208,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 76,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

