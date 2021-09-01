Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Drops By 27.4%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 29th total of 697,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,447 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in CACI International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.54. 154,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,542. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

