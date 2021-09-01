Short Interest in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Grows By 35.3%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Centene by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Centene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,297. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

