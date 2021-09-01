Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rises By 26.0%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.