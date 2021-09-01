Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Drops By 24.2%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.