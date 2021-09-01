Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Drops By 24.2%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 128,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.
About Dorchester Minerals
Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.
