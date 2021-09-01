Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Drops By 29.6%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 15,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

