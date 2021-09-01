Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Decreases By 16.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

GRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.84.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

