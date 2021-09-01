Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Rises By 34.9%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

HURC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.92 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 0.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.